Germany-based Hans Kolb Wellpappe has invested in Koenig & Bauer’s CorruJET press as part of its efforts to enhance production capabilities.

Hans Kolb has installed the CorruJET press at its facility located in Memmingen. It is expected to start production in the second quarter of this year.

Hans Kolb Wellpappe managing director Bernhard Ruffing said: “Differentiation, fast time-to-market scenarios, or reduced run lengths in conjunction with increased versioning – the demands expressed by our customers are forever changing.

“With Koenig & Bauer and the CorruJET, we are well equipped to respond to future customer demands and can also open up new markets.”

Designed for the corrugated board industry, the new CorruJET press holds capacity to deliver high-resolution digital print at production speeds of up to 6,000sph and handles formats up to 1,700 x 1,300mm.

CorruJET press can print all customary outer liners, whether coated or uncoated, in advanced quality.

The press can also be easily combined with typical peripheral equipment such as pre-feeder and stacker, as the sheet infeed is designed for a hard-edge sheet orientation.

Koenig & Bauer noted that CorruJET press will accommodate with the standard logistics of every corrugated board plant.

The integration of a coating unit offers for gloss or matt coating of the four-color images printed using water-based inks, said the company.

With integrated finishing and conversion capabilties, the CorruJET press will play a significant role in Kolb’s new production plant.

Koenig & Bauer management board member Christoph Müller: “In exactly the same way as for our analogue presses, the CorruFLEX and CorruCUT, we based the project specifications on a careful evaluation of the market and customer wishes.

“The Kolb Group is here an ideal partner with whom to further the development of our new CorruJET for digital post-printing on corrugated board.”

Established in 1933, Hans Kolb Wellpappe manufactures a range of packaging, packaging materials and special corrugated board products. The company employs around 1,100 people.

In 2018, Kolb also opened new premises for Kolb DigitalSolutions, which is very near to the group headquarters.