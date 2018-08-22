Hammond's Brands, the parent company of Hammond's Candies and Old Dominion Peanut Company, has launched an all-new look for their popular Holiday Gift Bags.

Perfect for gifting, the newly-designed packaging is available just in time for stores to stock up before the high-traffic holiday season.

Hammond’s Holiday Gift Bags are filled with 5 oz. of delicious, nostalgic treats, including Mini Ribbon Candy, Natural Peppermint Puffs, Art Candy, Organic Mint Pillows and Christmas Bear Gummies.

With MSRP’s ranging from $5.49 to $7.99, these sweet treats are the perfect option for everyone on a customer’s gift-giving list.

Hammond’s marketing and business development executive vice president Andrew Whisler said: “Our gift bags are always a retailer favorite during the holiday season.

Hammond’s president and CEO Andrew Schuman said: “The new Hammond’s Holiday Gift Bag packaging pops off the shelf.

“Consumers won’t be able to pass up the eye-catching, bright white and red packages that perfectly showcase the colorful treats inside. Our range of candy styles offers a great gift option for all ages at the holidays.”

Hammond’s Candies began delighting candy lovers with artisan candy canes, beautifully spun ribbon candy, and larger-than-life lollipops when it was founded by the Hammond family in 1920, making it Colorado’s favorite handmade confectioner for decades.

In 2007, the company became the Hammond’s that it is today through its acquisition by current President and CEO Andrew Schuman, growing from a much-loved, local candy company to a leading gourmet sweet provider with national regard (and has doubled the number of employees).

Since then, Hammond’s has gone on to acquire such companies as McCraw’s Candies in 2010 and Old Dominion Peanut Company in 2012 as well as to gain impressive recognitions for their brand packaging and product innovation.