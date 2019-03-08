H.B. Fuller Company, a global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products, has established H.B. Fuller Japan G.K. (Executive Manager: Zhiwei Cai, Tokyo).

H.B. Fuller Japan will strengthen its Engineering Adhesive (EA) businesses in Japan by focusing on high-performance adhesives, including reactive adhesive chemistries and applications.

H.B. Fuller’s EA segment was established in 2016 and currently serves the electronics, transportation, renewable energies, aerospace, general industry and medical markets. This business has grown rapidly to approximately USD $478 million with double-digit annual growth rates, contributing to 19 percent of the company’s operating income in 2018.

H.B. Fuller Japan G.K. will collaborate closely with the company’s joint-venture business, Sekisui Fuller Co., Ltd. (President and CEO: Ichiro Arai, Minato-ku, Tokyo), for sales and distribution channels.

Source: Company Press Release.