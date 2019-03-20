Gulf Packaging, a US-based corrugated box manufacturer, has unveiled plans to construct a new 85,000ft² manufacturing facility near Bay Minette in Balwin County, Alabama, to support its future growth and expansion.

Gulf packaging said that its new facility is expected to accommodate the company’s material handling and manufacturing processes, along with creating 16 new jobs and more than $8m in capital investment to Baldwin County over the next three years.

Founded in 1990, Gulf Packaging is headquartered in Bay Minette, Alabama, and is an ISO 9001 certified supplier and full line manufacturer of corrugated shipping boxes and supplies.

The company also operates in 5 additional locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Louisiana.

Gulf Packaging president Larry Taylor said: “This new investment in Gulf Packaging is due to the results of our dedicated Gulf Packaging team that puts in the hard work, each day, enabling us to be successful as people and a company.

“We are very thankful for our many loyal customers that trust us every day to be there at the appointed time with our boxes, and it is with great pride that we serve our employees, customers, vendors, government, and community.”

The company’s new facility is expected to be located near the company’s existing operations in the Bay Minette Industrial Park.

City of Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills said: “The City of Bay Minette is very excited about the expansion of Gulf Packaging’s production facility in our community. Not only is it a testament to the folks at Gulf Packaging and their dedication to their customers and employees, but it is another example of the results that can be realized from the pro-business atmosphere here in Bay Minette and Baldwin County.”

Once completed, the facility enables the company to increase the manufacturing capacity and modernize its equipment, with the installation of new converting machinery designed to increase productivity and product flow.

Taylor added: “These are exciting times, and we appreciate our business and community partners who have played a role in this project and continue to work with us as we grow our company and prepare ourselves for the future.”

Gulf Packaging said that construction on its new facility has already started, and plans to start the operations by the end of 2019.