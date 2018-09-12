GT Signs selects QPS for Nazdar inkstallation

GT Signs has installed a new LED-curing flatbed printer running Nazdar inks from Quality Print Services (QPS), boosting the quality of its large-format signage.

Manufacturing specialist signs for 21 years, Liverpool-based GT Signs caters mainly to trade customers, with remaining business coming from the retail sector.

It uses a Mimaki JV5 printer and Nazdar solvent inks for large-format work and previously had a VUTEk system, but chose to replace the latter with a Yotta model purchased at a trade show in China.

GT Signs managing director Glen Titherington said: “After several trips to China to visit various trade shows and assess the quality of equipment available, I chose the Yotta machine because of its outstanding build and print quality.

“I’d been discussing QPS’s involvement with its Managing Director Chris Bailey from the get-go as I always wanted the new machine to run QPS’s Nazdar inks.

“We use Nazdar very successfully on our Mimaki and have the assurance that QPS, being local to us, will always supply the inks we need, when we need them.

“QPS is our preferred ink supplier because of our long and positive history working together.”

The Yotta printer, with Ricoh Gen 5 printheads, was commissioned with Nazdar LED-curing UV inkjet inks immediately. Installed in late 2017, the Yotta has been running four colors plus white and gloss successfully on a variety of materials.

“The inks are curing well and keying brilliantly on lots of different substrates including glass, with a glass primer from QPS,” says Glen Titherington. ”

We’re now printing kitchen splashbacks for a Liverpool company, which is something we’ve been asked to do for a while. With the new machine and inks, coupled with our extensive range of metal fabrication equipment, we’re simply offering better results to our customers.”

Lancashire-based QPS managing director Chris Bailey said: “The installation of the LED UV-curing inkjet inks on GT Signs’s new Yotta demonstrates just how versatile and reliable Nazdar inks are on a wide range of printers, even printers from less well-known equipment manufacturers.

“All Nazdar inks provide brilliant adhesion and vibrant colors with low quantities of ink, offering excellent quality at a much lower price point than OEM inks. They are also incredibly reliable, but in the rare event that something does go wrong our customers have the reassurance of a service package from QPS as well.”

Source: Company Press Release