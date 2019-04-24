Growpacker has expanded its IP portfolio with the introduction of new Cannasafe child-resistant packaging for aluminum cans.

The patent pending Cannasafe child-resistant lid can be used for aluminum cans containing THC-infused beverages.

Growpacker said that the Cannasafe lid has been engineered, molded and patented by the company to fit any standard 2.02 can end.

The lid is said to provide a re-sealable child-resistant closure (CRC) solution, which is both water and air tight.

It has been designed to allow for four and six pack holders, which snap into the gap between the cap and ring.

Growpacker CEO Stephen Boyd said: “We are driven to continue innovating our portfolio of value-added offerings through the research and development of proprietary manufacturing and packaging methods.

“The Cannasafe lid is the first of many packaging innovations Growpacker plans to deliver to the market, to help brands ensure compliance and to help the legal cannabis industry grow responsibly.”

According to the company, the state of California will need child-resistant packaging on all THC-infused products by 2020.

Cannasafe lid is believed to meet the conformity requirements and production criteria of many states and brands, as the THC-infused beverage category continues to expand.

Cannasafe lids can be purchased with custom colors to suit the branding of the intended artwork. The company is providing custom colors in most Pantone colors.

Boyd further added: “In addition to IP that we internally develop, we also have a mandate to invest in and acquire accretive companies that are focused around the science of cannabis, and who may be a potential fit for our vertically integrated manufacturing operation.”

Growpacker is a contract manufacturer of THC and CBD-infused edibles and beverages in the US.

Through its American interest in GP Holdings, the company offers its clients with services such as formulation, manufacturing, co-packing, and distribution of THC and CBD infused beverages and edibles within the state of California.

In addition, the company manages an incubator and accelerator program to fast track emerging cannabis brands and ancillary companies in California.