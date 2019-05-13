Greiner Bio-One has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of newly redesigned MiniCollect K2EDTA capillary collection tube for the healthcare market.

The MiniCollect K 2 EDTA capillary collection tube has been developed for the collection, transport and evaluation of capillary samples.

The redesigned product features an integrated scoop, which will help in easy collection of blood droplets following skin puncture and reduce the number of accessories required.

When the MiniCollect K 2 EDTA capillary collection tube is threaded into a 13x75mm carrier tube, the combination will deliver the functions of a standard blood collection tube.

According to the company, the MiniCollect Complete offers the advantage of having the MiniCollect permanently affixed to the carrier tube, which can be labeled as the primary tube.

Based in Monroe of North Carolina, Greiner Bio-One North America is a privately held plastic manufacturing company that operates three divisions involved in the manufacturing of a variety of products for the medical and research fields.

The company’s product portfolio is comprised of plasticware for the cultivation and analysis of cell and tissue cultures and microplates for high-throughput screening related to drug screening.

Greiner Bio-One also produces products for blood and specimen collection, tests for the detection of bacteria and viruses, as well as custom-made products.

The firm also offers manufacturing, distribution logistics and product application support to the major hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporations across the globe.

Greiner Bio-One North America is a business unit of Greiner Bio-One International, a global medical technology company that operates four business divisions, including preanalytics, bioscience, diagnostics and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

The preanalytics division is involved in the development of advanced collection systems for human and veterinary samples, which can be used in daily routine tasks of hospitals, laboratories or doctors’ surgeries.

Greiner’s bioscience division supplies specialist products for the analysis of cell cultures and microplates, while diagnostics division is specialized in the development of molecular-biological analysis methods.

As an OEM, the company provides custom-made design developments and production processes for the life sciences and medical sectors.