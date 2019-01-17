Greenlane Holdings, a distributor of vaporization products and consumption accessories, has closed its acquisition of Pollen Gear, a producer of premium, customizable child-resistant packaging solutions.

For the past three years, Greenlane and Pollen Gear have worked closely together to bring industry leading products that promote product safety and responsible consumption to legal cannabis markets.

Prior to the acquisition, Greenlane was the exclusive global distributor of Pollen Gear products. With this acquisition, Greenlane will assume operational control of supply chain logistics and quality assurance, allowing Pollen Gear’s growing team of designers and engineers to focus on product development and innovation.

Pollen Gear will continue to bring proprietary solutions to market while devoting additional resources to a turnkey program for producing full custom packaging programs for individual customers. Both companies are privately held, and the details of the transaction have not been disclosed at this time

“We are excited to make an already strong partnership with Pollen Gear even stronger and officially welcome them into the Greenlane family,” said Aaron LoCascio, CEO and co-founder of Greenlane. “With the additional resources we can allocate to Pollen Gear, we intend to bring our customers a higher quality of service and a wider array of packaging solutions.”

Pollen Gear is based in Hermosa Beach, CA and was founded by Ed Kilduff who will continue as President of Pollen Gear. Kilduff is an award-winning industrial designer, creating hundreds of consumer products and packages for a wide range of clients, including NIKE, Sirius/ XM, Reebok, OXO, Starbucks, and Unilever.

In 1997, Kilduff co-founded Pollen Design, where he created the Rabbit Corkscrew, which quickly became the #1 selling wine accessory brand in the world. Kilduff holds over 100 U.S. patents, and has won the Businessweek IDEA Award, Red Dot, ID Magazine, GOOD Design Award, MOMA permanent collection, and IHA Innovation Award.

Kilduff commented, “Taking our partnership with Greenlane to the next level gives us access to incredible tools and resources. We are eager to continue pioneering solutions in this exciting and evolving new industry, expanding our product assortment and IP portfolio while leveraging our industrial design acumen across other Greenlane product categories.”

Source: Company Press Release