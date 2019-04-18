Green Gorilla, a leading manufacturer and brand of cannabidiol (CBD) products, has added Gorilla Gummies to its line of organic hemp-derived CBD products.

Gorilla Gummies will be sold in bottles of 60 gummies for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $59.99. The gummies are flavored strawberry, wild berry and a special proprietary Gorilla Berry with each bottle containing a mix of the three flavors. Each gummy contains 5mg of CBD for a total of 300mg of CBD in each bottle. The suggested use is 2-4 gummies per day. Each 15-calorie gummy contains 2g of total sugars and 3g of total carbohydrate.

Gorilla Gummies are made with all-natural organic ingredients and are THC-free, non-GMO, vegan, gelatin-free, gluten-free, kosher, nut and soy free, cruelty-free and contain no artificial flavors or colors. The product is formulated with 99+ percent pure cannabidiol along with GG BioEnhanced Complex, Green Gorilla’s proprietary blend of Certified Organic botanicals, herbals and essential oils to further optimize bioavailability. The products are further crafted with key Certified Organic fruit and vegetable juices, extracts and anti-oxidant rich oils.

Gorilla Gummies contain no rendered by-products or artificial additives or preservatives of any kind. Other ingredients in the gummies include organic tapioca syrup, organic cane sugar, water, pectin, natural flavors, citric acid, sodium citrate, malic acid, organic fruit and vegetable juice (for color), organic rosemary extract, organic turmeric root extract, organic extra-virgin olive oil, organic sunflower lecithin and spirulina extract (for color).

Green Gorilla is an international brand in the Hemp and Cannabis industries and a leading manufacturer of hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD) products such as Pure CBD Oil, Full Spectrum CBD Oil, CBD Topicals, CBD For Pets and CBD for Horses. The company markets its organic supplements and topicals under the brand Hemp & Olive™. Green Gorilla was established in 2013 by founder Steven Saxton. Green Gorilla™ products are sold at 1,200+ retailers in the U.S. and online.

Source: Company Press Release