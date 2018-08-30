Graphic Packaging appoints Paul McCann as senior vice president for supply chain

Graphic Packaging Holding has appointed Paul McCann as senior vice president for supply chain segment.

McCann will have responsibility for procurement, logistics, operations planning, global quality processes and for building Lean and Six Sigma capability. He will also lead the supply chain integration of the newly combined Foodservice and SBS businesses.

Mr. McCann joins Graphic Packaging from Monsanto Corporation, where he has been responsible for global manufacturing and supply chain.

Prior to that, he held positions with Smurfit-Stone Container as Vice President Strategic Sourcing, Vice President and General Manager Asia, and Vice President and General Manager Fiber.

Mr. McCann has also worked for Solo Cup Company as Vice President Global Procurement. “Paul’s global supply chain expertise and strong leadership background make him extremely well-qualified to lead our supply chain team as they deliver on their priorities and complete the integration of the Foodservice and SBS businesses,” said President and CEO Michael Doss.

Graphic Packaging Holding headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference.

The Company is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies.

The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States and holds leading market positions in solid bleached sulfate paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and coated recycled paperboard.

The Company’s customers include many of the world’s most widely-recognized companies and brands.

Source: Company Press Release