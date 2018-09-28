GP PRO's Dixie Foodservice has unveiled new heat-activated disposable beverage cup, Dixie Ultra Insulair hot cup.

The Dixie Ultra Insulair hot cup, which was launched in time for National Coffee Day, is claimed to be the only heat-activated disposable beverage cup that uses an internal air pocket instead of an external sleeve to keep beverages hot and hands cool.

The Insulair hot cup is a single-wall paper cup, which features an interior lining made of a low-density polyethylene film.

A thin heat-activated air pocket expands within the cup’s lining when hot liquid is poured into the cup, enabling to avoid the use of an external sleeve. The air pocket is said to adjust to the temperature of the beverage.

The company is offering the cup in 12, 16 and 20-ounce sizes, and the actual ounces will be based on the heat of the liquid and the size of the air pocket.

By avoiding the need for an external sleeve, the Insulair hot cup uses less material compared to other hot beverage cups.

The single-wall paper hot cup and sleeve includes 35% more material and multi-wall hot cup includes 70% more material, when compared 12-ounce Insulair hot cup with top competitor cups, said the company.

Insulair hot cup also requires less storage space, and is provided with lower stackable height than polystyrene foam cup or multi-wall hot. In addition, the cup can be customized with visible graphics.

The hot cups will be available in limited and quick-serve restaurants, coffee houses, convenience stores, and other foodservice establishments across the US.

GP PRO Foodservice vice president Alec Frisch said: “We are incredibly proud of the innovation and industry insight that went into designing the Dixie Ultra Insulair Hot Cup, and we are confident that it will quickly become the go-to cup for coffee-on-the-go.

“For operators, the Insulair Hot Cup can help them improve efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver a better, more branded customer experience. And, for consumers, it will completely change how they enjoy their hot beverages on the go, undoubtedly making it the best part of their day!”