Goplasticpallets.com has completed delivery of plastic pallet boxes for GA Pet Food Partners, a European manufacturer of own label premium dry pet foods.

The UK-based firm earlier selected Goplasticpallets.com to supply a total of 19,750 plastic pallet boxes for its automated facility.

The large containers were designed to work seamlessly in a fully automated system which was installed at a new facility for the company’s development in dry pet food production.

Goplasticpallets.com said in a statement: “The use of containers within the new, highly-sophisticated automated system would allow GA to cut overheads to operate a much leaner business and significantly speed up the production process.”

Upon consulting with GA, Goplasticpallets.com recommended its largest plastic pallet box – the 1400 liter GoPalletBox 1311S 3r.

Measuring 1300mm x 1150mm, the GoPalletBox 1311S 3r is designed to offer enhanced strength which is ideal for bulk handling, the firm said.

The boxes delivered by the firm along with lids which were specially designed for use in the automated process.

As ordered, Goplasticpallets.com delivered plastic pallet boxes in three different colours; 14,000 in blue for storing finished cooked material, 5,000 in red for storing raw materials and 750 in green for other internal use to GA.

GA Pet Food Partners operations director Jim Whittingham said: “I’m delighted with the service we’ve received from Ben and the team at Goplasticpallets.com. From my initial enquiry, right through to our final delivery they’ve been extremely helpful and attentive – keeping us updated on the status of our deliveries.”

Each of the box, during production, was fitted with a writable RFID tag to record the source of the ingredients and the batch date of the pet food within the container.

Goplasticpallets.com UK sales manager Ben Messingham said: “This is a really exciting project to be involved with and over the coming months we look forward to seeing how the plastic pallet boxes have enhanced GA’s new automated facility.”

The containers were manufactured by CABKA_IPS in Belgium while LKW WALTER served as transport organization.