US-based Globus Printing and Packaging has invested in Koenig & Bauer’s (KBA) Rapida 105 41-inch six-color UV press, as part of its efforts to expand its products operations.

Globus has placed an order for KBA press, as the company decided to add folding carton construction onto the production line.

The new fully-automated Rapida 105 press will replace two older non-KBA 40in and 29in presses, enabling to operate at top speeds and deliver increased output.

Globus will install the KBA press along with its book production capabilities, including existing web press. It will help new folder to produce 30,000 signatures per hour.

Rapida press provides flexibility to integrate UV coating inline and color control system, enabling to serve book production and carton manufacturing customers. The press holds capacity to offer immediate drying for gloss UV on opaque white book covers.

KBA’s QualiTronic Color Control capability will allow operators to balance critical color and maintain across the press run, helping to provide packaging customers with no color variation on its cartons.

Rapida’s inline color control and register control of the sheet are all computer controlled, and are linked to prepress, enabling to provide rapid press preset for operation.

It also offers complete reporting and measurement documentation to maintain the accuracy of each sheet, which is printed. The camera system of the press reads each printed sheet with the quality similar to other KBA currency press models.

Globus Printing and Packaging president Dennis Schmiesing said: “Folding carton production became a natural progression for our company for future growth and a tremendous opportunity.

“This will be our first Koenig & Bauer press but we felt that its leading reputation as a quality manufacturer of presses especially for the packaging and folding carton market made it a preferable selection along with the fact that it provided all of the features we required at a reasonable price.”

Founded in 1957, Globus Printing and Packaging is a full-service printer and folding carton manufacturer with specialization in the production of commercial catalogs, annuals, workbooks and folding cartons.