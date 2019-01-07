G&J Distillers, part of international spirits firm Quintessential Brands, has unveiled new production line for miniature bottles at its Warrington facility in the UK.

G&J Distillers has officially started the new production line for 20cl miniature bottles at the facility.

Warrington’s new miniature bottles production line holds capacity to manufacture 200,000 units per week, allowing G&J Distillers to meet the growing demand for miniature bottles of spirits from the customers.

Quintessential Brands has installed the miniature bottles production line at G&J Distillers’ facility to help expand domestic and global export sales of its major gin brands such as Bloom, Opihr, Thomas Dakin and Berkeley Square.

Quintessential Brands will also use the facility to bottle its Irish whiskies such as The Dubliner, the Dublin Liberties and The Dead Rabbit Irish Whiskey on the new miniatures line.

In addition, the company will use new miniatures line for other brand owners and retailers to produce various private and own label spirits brands via its commercial products arm Quintessential Brands Spirits Solutions.

Quintessential Brands CEO and co-founder Warren Scott said: “The miniatures market presents significant opportunity for the spirits industry, and as the world’s foremost gin distillers, we are proud that G&J Distillers is right at the forefront of this trend.

“We are very grateful to Helen Jones MP for attending the distillery to open the new production line; it was a pleasure for us to show her around the site and it gave all of us a sense of enormous pride to show her just what a great asset G&J Distillers is, both to the local economy, and the wider UK economy, as we continue to drive the popularity of gin at home and around the world.”

The new miniatures line is also expected to help expand the growth of G&J Distillers’ major brand Greenall’s.

G&J Distillers, which is one of the largest gin distillers in the world, serves major retailers in the UK and across the world. Last year, G&J Distillers exported more than 30m bottles of gin, including its premium gin brands.