Gillette, in partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle, announced for the first-time in the US that all brands of disposable razors, replaceable-blade cartridge units and razor plastic packaging are recyclable on a national-scale.

Through the innovative partnership consumers are invited to recycle their razors in three ways:

Gillette Razor Recycling Program – Participants wishing to recycle their razors from home are invited to sign up on the program page https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/gillette. When ready to ship their waste, they can simply download a self-funded TerraCycle tracking label, package the razors in a secure, puncture-proof package and send it to TerraCycle for recycling.

Gillette Razor Local Recycling Solutions – Businesses, gyms, colleges, cities and community organizations are invited to become public drop-off points for the Gillette Razor Recycling Program. Participants interested in becoming a drop-off point are invited to sign up on the program page https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/gillette-local-recycling.

After acceptance to the program, they will be sent an exclusive razor recycling bin developed by TerraCycle and Gillette. Once full, they can simply seal and return the bin to TerraCycle via UPS and a new one will be sent back to them. The address listed in the account will be posted on the publicly-available map of local recycling solutions on the Gillette Razor Recycling Program page.

Gillette On Demand Razor Recycling Program – Consumers that participate in the Gillette On Demand subscription service are also invited to recycle their razors through the Gillette Razor Recycling Program. They can sign up on the program page at https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/gillette-on-demand; when they are ready to ship their waste, they can simply download a self-funded TerraCycle tracking label, repackage the used razors in the Gillette On Demand delivery box and send it to TerraCycle for recycling.

“Through this innovative, first of its kind program, disposable razors, replaceable-blade cartridge units and their associated packaging are now nationally recyclable through the Gillette Recycling Program,” said TerraCycle CEO and founder Tom Szaky.

“We are proud to partner with this forward-thinking company to offer consumers a way to divert razor waste from landfills.”

“We are very excited about our partnership with TerraCycle to offer recycling for Gillette, Venus or any razor brand across the U.S. This is an important first step towards sustainable solutions for shaving products and the start of an exciting journey with Gillette and TerraCycle. We are thrilled to bring this option to our consumers in the U.S. and are already working on plans to rollout to more countries very soon,” said Gillette CEO, Gary Coombe.

Organizations that participate in the Gillette Razor Local Recycling Solutions as a public drop-off location earn money for the waste that they recycle through TerraCycle’s Sponsored Waste Recycling Program. For every shipment weighing at least fifteen pounds, collectors earn points that can be used for charity gifts or converted to cash and donated to charities of their choice.

The collected packaging will be recycled into a variety of new consumer products such as park benches, bike racks, pet food bowls and recycling bins.

