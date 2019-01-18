RPC PET Power is expanding its popular Grip jars range with new larger 2 and 2.5 litre sizes.

With their characteristic ‘Square Grip’ shape, the jars are easy to handle as well as being safe and durable.

This has made the range popular for products for both professional and domestic kitchens, but the jars are also ideal for many other applications such as animal feed, confectionery, nuts and powdered products.

The new sizes offer even greater flexibility in the creation of family ranges.

The attractive shape offers a striking appearance on-shelf and a variety of decoration options are available to provide individual brand identify. Both jars feature the popular 100SP400 neck finish, which makes them easy to combine with a multitude of different closures.

Established in the UK in 1991, RPC is today a leading global design and engineering company in plastic products in packaging and non-packaging markets, with centres of excellence worldwide and a turnover of around £3.7bn.