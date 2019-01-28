Gerresheimer, a German manufacturer of primary packaging products for medication and drug delivery devices made of special-purpose glass and plastics, , is expanding its services to include irradiation of plastic dropper bottles used in ophthalmology and rhinology.

The company has collaborated with select certified partners for adding surface finishing of plastic dropper bottles to its irradiation services.

Gerresheimer said that it has chosen its partner companies with the certification in accordance with ISO standards 11137, 11737, and 13004 as requisite.

The packaging firm is carrying out the work from start to finish, including transport to the irradiation company, monitoring and inspecting its work, and delivering to the location specified by the customer.

The inspection processes include physically and chemically testing the product features after irradiation.

Gerresheimer plastic packaging global executive vice president Niels Düring said: “We want to make life easier for our customers when it comes to procuring their dropper bottles and, by treating our products with gamma radiation, we are adding in an important work step before filling. To help us in this, we are relying on selected, recognized, and certified partners.”

To reduce costs for the customer, the company claims that it regulates the validation and revalidation of the entire process.

Gerresheimer’s range of ophthalmology and rhinology products comprise bottles and dropper inserts made from low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and pump systems, to ensure the products are uninfected.

Gerresheimer claims that it is a specialist in plastic packaging for the pharmaceutical industry providing a range of packaging solutions for solid, liquid, and opthalmological products.

All of the company’s primary packaging is produced in ISO class 7 and class 8 clean rooms at its facilities in Vaerloese, Denmark and Boleslawiec, Poland.

Gerresheimer said the population of possible microorganisms on the surface of a product and/or packaging is called the bioburden. The ISO 11737 standard determines the bioburden of the product during the inspection. A stable bioburden assures an effective irradiation process.

The company said it will participate in this year’s Pharmapack held in Paris, Porte de Versailles, to be held from 6 to 7 February, to unveil its latest ophthalmology and rhinology services.