Gerresheimer will be unveiling numerous new bottle designs at the PCD trade fair in Porte de Versailles, Paris, on 30 and 31 January.

Gerresheimer’s factories in Tettau (Germany) and Momignies (Belgium) specialize in the industrial production of cosmetic glass and have been supplying notable customers in the cosmetics industry for decades.

At both sites, newly created, high-performance “Decoration Centers” use modern techniques to customize sophisticated branded products for the cosmetics market.

Customization is a key market trend in the cosmetics industry, particularly using primary packaging. In addition to the design of a bottle, decoration is playing an ever greater role.

“We want to reduce the complexity for our customers,” says Bernd Hörauf, Senior Plant Diretor of Gerresheimer in Tettau. He considers decoration to be anything that can be offered to customers as added value, alongside the classic areas such as screen printing, color spraying, acid etching, and pad printing. Based on the philosophy of reducing the complexity of the process chain for customers, a brand-new integrated concept has been born at Gerresheimer’s cosmetics factories in Tettau and Momignies, that features production and process structures of the same kind.

For example, when it comes to a connected process chain in the context of screen printing, further process steps such as the use of plastic inserts in bottle necks can now be taken – and even in the same machine cycle, saving money and reducing outlay. Another example is the development of a labeling line that, in addition to standard applications such as dynamic carrier strip labeling, also enables special cases such as static labeling, i.e. labeling horizontal bottles in recessed areas. This is a truly measurable process improvement that would otherwise mean extreme delays on customers’ filling lines.

Another concept has been developed that involves bonding small metal plates onto glass containers. This concept has already been put to the test. It involves a special combination of hotmelt and UV bonding and will be ready for production in the first half of 2019. The first color spraying line will also begin operation at the Tettau factory in the second half of the year.

Gerresheimer is a leading global partner to the pharma and healthcare industry. With specialty glass and plastic products, the Company contributes to health and well-being. Gerresheimer operates worldwide and its approximately 10,000 employees manufacture products in local markets, close to its customers.

Source: Company Press Release