Gerresheimer has selected Bernd Metzner as chief financial officer and will take the charge on 1 July 2019.

Dr. Bernd Metzner has been Chief Financial Officer of SDAX-listed Ströer SE & Co. KGaA since 2014.

Gerresheimer supervisory board chairman Dr. Axel Herberg said: “In Dr. Bernd Metzner, we have gained a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer for Gerresheimer AG.

“Along with Chief Executive Officer Dietmar Siemssen and Management Board member Dr. Lukas Burkhardt, Gerresheimer is led by a strong team who will extend the Company’s growth trajectory on a lasting basis.”

“Pharma and cosmetics are highly promising, attractive markets. Gerresheimer is a strong global partner to both of these industries. I look forward to being able to bring my experience to bear at Gerresheimer going forward,” added Dr. Bernd Metzner.

Dr. Bernd Metzner has been Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Ströer since June 2014. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA is listed in Deutsche Börse’s SDAX market segment. After studying business administration in Siegen, completing his doctorate and starting his career at a law firm, Dr. Metzner held various management positions in finance at the Bayer Group between 2002 to 2011.

Among other roles, he was responsible for coordinating the carve-out and initial public offering of Lanxess, held the position of CFO at Bayer Italy as well as that of global CFO in Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division. Before joining Ströer, he served as CFO of the global, family-owned Döhler Group from mid-2011 to mid-2014.

Gerresheimer is a leading global partner to the pharma and healthcare industries. The company’s special glass and plastic products contribute to health and well-being. Gerresheimer is a global organization with about 10,000 employees and manufacturing operations in the local markets, close to customers.

With plants in Europe, North and South America and Asia Gerresheimer generates revenues of approximately EUR 1.4 billion.

The comprehensive product portfolio includes pharmaceutical packaging products as well as convenient and safe drug delivery systems such as insulin pens, inhalers, micro pumps, pre-fillable syringes, vials, ampoules, bottles and containers for liquid and solid pharmaceuticals with closure and safety systems, plus cosmetic packaging products.

Source: Company Press Release