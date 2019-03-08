Germany-based Gerresheimer has unveiled plans to build a new facility for medical plastic systems and syringes at Skopje in Republic of North Macedonia.

The new plant in North Macedonia will be used for the production of plastic systems for both pharmaceutical industry and medical technology sector. It will also engage in the production of prefillable syringes.

The company will invest mid-double-digit million Euro figure to construct the new plant in Skopje, which is the capital of North Macedonia.

Gerresheimer is planning to start construction on the new facility in the first half of this year, and intends to complete in the first half of 2020.

The production at the new facility is expected to be started in the second half of 2020.

Gerresheimer will initially use Skopje plant to produce medical plastic systems. The company will install the prefillable glass syringes lines following a further expansion phase.

Part of the firm’s plastics and devices division, the new facility is expected to create up to 400 jobs in the medium term. The plastics and devices division is part of the company’s medical systems business unit.

Construction work, staff training and production ramp-up will be monitored and supported by Gerresheimer competence center in Wackersdorf of Germany, along with European sister factories in Pfreimd and Buende in Germany, as well as Horsovsky Tyn in the Czech Republic.

Gerresheimer already operates production facilities in North and South America, in addition to Europe and Asia. The Skopje plant is the firm’s first facility in South-Eastern Europe.

Gerresheimer CEO Dietmar Siemssen said: “As part of our growth strategy, we require additional manufacturing capacity and are expanding our European production network.

“North Macedonia is an ideal location for expanding our production. The country offers good infrastructure, cost structures, trained personnel and excellent support from the authorities.”

Gerresheimer produces pharmaceutical packaging products, as well as drug delivery systems such as insulin pens, inhalers, micro pumps, prefillable syringes, vials, ampoules, bottles and containers for liquid and solid pharmaceuticals with closure and safety systems. It also produces cosmetic packaging products.