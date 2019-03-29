Gerresheimer will be presenting its latest glass creations for the international cosmetics market at Beautyworld Middle East in Dubai on the Persian Gulf.

The event is seen as the largest trade fair for perfume, beauty, care, and wellness products in the Middle East. The experts from Gerresheimer are looking forward to meeting interested visitors at booth E25 in hall 1 of the International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Dubai.

“The appeal of a glass bottle or jar depends on its colors, shapes, and effects,” says Oliver Delicourt, whose role of Development Manager makes him responsible for the development of new products. “A wide variety of decorative elements give products their unmistakable brand image.”

Gerresheimer’s factories in Tettau (Germany) and Momignies (Belgium) specialize in the industrial production of cosmetic glass and have been supplying notable customers in the cosmetics industry for decades. At both sites, newly created, high-performance “Decoration Centers” use modern techniques to customize sophisticated branded products for the cosmetics market.

From seductive elegance, fresh sportiness, and summery lightness to modern simplicity and cool sensuality; Gerresheimer is renowned for its current creations. They prove time and again that glass is a versatile material, with astonishing potential for a range of designs and accessories.

Decoration is regarded as anything that can be offered to customers as added value, alongside the classic areas such as screen printing, color spraying, acid etching, and pad printing. With Gerresheimer’s new decoration units, virtually any request can now be met in this regard.

Gerresheimer is a leading global partner to the pharma and healthcare industry. With specialty glass and plastic products, the Company contributes to health and well-being. Gerresheimer operates worldwide and its approximately 10,000 employees manufacture products in local markets, close to its customers. With plants in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, Gerresheimer generates revenues of around EUR 1.4 billion.

The comprehensive product portfolio includes pharmaceutical packaging and products for the safe, simple administration of medicines: insulin pens, inhalers, micro pumps, prefillable syringes, injection vials, ampoules, bottles, and containers for liquid and solid medicines with closure and safety systems as well as packaging for the cosmetics industry.

Source: Company Press Release