Germany-based primary packaging products manufacturer Gerresheimer is set to introduce a new packaging solution for effervescent vitamin C tablets.

The company will showcase a complete solution for packaging effervescent vitamin C tablets at the FCE Pharma in São Paulo, Brazil, which will take place between 21 and 23 May this year.

Gerresheimer’s new packaging solution includes a small tube made from polypropyl-ene (PP) with capacity for 10 or 16 tablets, as well as a lid made from low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and filled with desiccant.

The company is also providing the lid in two versions, with or without a flat coil spring. Its advanced offset printing press allows the plastic tubes to be printed in up to six colors, while the shock and waterproof decoration provides a long useful life.

Gerresheimer has also announced that it will further expand its newest plant in Anápolis in the Brazilian state of Goiás, which is a home to multiple Latin American generics manufacturers.

Opened in 2018, the Anápolis facility will accommodate an entire production line for plastic products, assembly and decoration operations. It will also house logistics center in the future.

The company intends to expand the premises at the facility to more than 29,500m² this year, helping to distribute packaging products and solutions to the customers across Brazil.

By the end of next year, the facility will be installed with machinery that can manufacture the company’s major products such as plastic bottles, caps, syringes, beakers, and droppers for the Brazilian customers.

Gerresheimer also operates another facility in Indaiatuba, near to the state capital São Paulo. It is involved in the production of insulin pens for the customers in the South American market.

The firm also operates another facility for plastic products in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and produces pharmaceutical ampoules and vials from glass in Querétaro, Mexico.

Gerresheimer produces pharmaceutical packaging products, as well as drug delivery systems such as insulin pens, inhalers, micro pumps, prefillable syringes, vials, ampoules, bottles and containers for liquid and solid pharmaceuticals with closure and safety systems. It also produces packaging products for the cosmetics industry.

With around 10,000 employees, the company operates plants in Europe, America, and Asia and generates revenue of around €1.4bn per annum.