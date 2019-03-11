Germany-based primary packaging products manufacturer Gerresheimer has unveiled plans to build a new Chinese facility to expand the production of Duma and Triveni containers.

The new plant, which will be located in Changzhou, will increase the total number of plants owned by the Gerresheimer Group six plants in Asia.

Changzhou facility will be used to produce various products, including pharmaceutical containers with closures and dropper bottles with accessories.

The containers are provided with filling volumes from 30ml to 3,800ml, and will comprise of Duma twist-off container models and Triveni containers with an induction seal.

Gerresheimer offers all containers with various types of closure options to protect original contents, as well as child-resistant and user-friendly for the elder people. It also provides closure types with different forms of desiccants (integrated/mounted) and adsorbents.

The production will be carried out in a modern class 7 classified cleanroom and is expected to begin in the second half of this year.

According to the company, all products comply with the requirements of the European Pharmacopoeia and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with a drug master file (DMF) as standard.

The white products produced at the Triveni plant in Kundli have been registered with the China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), since the beginning of the year.

The company will showcase the plastic containers of Duma and Triveni brands at the CPhl South East Asia event in Bangkok, which will be held from 12 to 14 March.

Gerresheimer Asia plastic packaging vice president Jari Tevajarvi said: “Due to the high demand in Asia, we have decided to build another plant in China in addition to the locations in Europe, India and America.

“From this base we can supply many of our customers in the Asia region and strongly support even better those customers, who want to access the regulated US pharmaceutical market with their drugs packed into our products.”

Gerresheimer manufactures pharmaceutical packaging products, as well as drug delivery systems such as insulin pens, inhalers, micro pumps, prefillable syringes, vials, ampoules, bottles and containers for liquid and solid pharmaceuticals with closure and safety systems. It also produces cosmetic packaging products.