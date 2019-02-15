Koenig & Bauer is among the winners of the German Design Award 2019, earning a “Winner” commendation from the German Design Council for the RotaJET digital web press.

The RotaJET convinced the jury in the category “Industry” with its ultra-modern, high-class feel and clearly structured look. It already implements our new press design.

A silver and grey colour scheme characterises the outward appearance of the RotaJET, accentuated by a distinctive blue segment with an illuminated company logo and function panel. Every detail of the uncluttered operating concept is tailored to the needs of the user. “With the German Design Award, we have received a further important prize for our RotaJET,” says a delighted Dagmar Ringel, head of corporate communications and marketing at Koenig & Bauer.

“That is clear indication that we are on the right track with our modern press design.” The award jury praised the coherent design language, the clear structuring of the press sections, and the easy accessibility of all operating elements of the RotaJET.

The German Design Award is bestowed by the German Design Council, a foundation which was established on the initiative of the Federal Parliament in 1953 to sharpen awareness for the importance of design questions in industry.

The message: High-tech made in Germany must be paired with an equally outstanding external appearance in order to be successful worldwide. Through its annual German Design Award, the council spotlights projects which are deemed ground-breaking for the German and international design landscape.

The most innovative design developments are celebrated in over 50 award categories in the three areas “Excellent Communications Design”, “Excellent Product Design” and “Universal Design”. All the prize-winners have previously received nominations from the technical and expert committees of the German Design Council.

The complex nomination procedure ensures that the competition entries represent the very best achievements in product and communications design. The winners of the German Design Award are then chosen by an independent jury of experts from industry, the universities and the design branch. This year’s award ceremony was held on 8th February 2019 within the framework of the leading international consumer goods fair “Ambiente” in Frankfurt am Main.

Source: Company Press Release