Gerhard Schubert will be presenting its flexible, efficient top-loading packaging technology (TLM) at ProPak China in Shanghai from 19 to 21 June 2019.

The modular machines package products of all types and from all industries – ranging from food, confectionery, beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics to technical articles – into trays, cartons, boxes, bottles, tubes or flowpacks.

Thanks to their ingenious mechanics combined with intelligent control systems, Gerhard Schubert machines ensure high overall line efficiency. The globally recognised innovation and market leader in top-loading packaging machines has been present and available to customers in China since 2018 with a sales and service subsidiary in the Shanghai area.

At ProPak China, Gerhard Schubert GmbH will be demonstrating its intelligent pick & place technology with a four-axis robot that combines small TLM machine frames printed using 3D technology to form miniature packaging systems.

“With our highly flexible, robot-based packaging machines, we offer automation solutions with which manufacturers in all industries can significantly increase their productivity and therefore their competitiveness,” says Marcel Kiessling, Managing Director of Gerhard Schubert GmbH. Gerhard Schubert relies on an interplay of simple mechanics, intelligent control technology and high modularity for its packaging machines. The performance spectrum ranges from simple to customised, highly demanding packaging tasks.

Gerhard Schubert develops precisely customised robot tools for all products. Thanks to the modular structure of TLM technology, these can be easily and cost-effectively converted to meet new requirements such as new product or packaging formats. Gerhard Schubert offers its new flow-wrapping unit for packaging products of all kinds into flowpacks: the Flowmodul.

This component can be seamlessly integrated into a TLM system as a module for packaging products into flowpacks. Integrated image recognition systems ensure that only flawless products are packaged. The 3D scanner, for example, not only recognises a product’s position but also its colour, contour and height.

Another advantage is that a Flowmodul system from Gerhard Schubert saves up to 70 per cent of floor space compared to a mechanical flow-wrap packaging system. With the GRIPS.world digital customer platform, Gerhard Schubert also offers all important functions for monitoring and documenting machine data at a glance.

Source: Company Press Release