Garden Lites, the provider of veggie-rich foods, has unveiled a major brand refresh to strengthen its positioning.

Garden Lites is prominently featuring its new sub-brand name “Veggies Made Great” on its packaging and boldly highlights “veggies as the #1 ingredient.” “At Garden Lites we are passionate about our brand purpose: make surprisingly delicious veggie-rich foods so people can incorporate more veggies into their diet. This is a great way to strengthen our message,” notes Andy Reichgut, Executive Vice President of Garden Lites.

Garden Lites new packaging coincides with the debut of an exciting new breakfast category item, the Garden LitesFrittatas. The new Frittatas tastily add veggies into your breakfast routine with flavors including the Egg White Spinach Frittata and Veggie Bacon & Potato Frittata (with Veggie Bacon made from Pinto Beans). The new Frittata products join the existing vegetable rich line ofGarden Lites products such as Garden Lites Muffins, Super Food Veggie Cakes, and Garden Lites Superfood Mac and Cheese.

The bright green look of “Veggies Made Great” on every package signals a shift in the visual language in which Garden Litesproudly emphasizes vegetables as the primary ingredient in all Garden Litesproducts. The packaging change also helps highlight the company’s dedication to clean and simple, gluten free, non-GMO, nut free and kosher ingredients as well as proudly displaying the prestigious Good Housekeeping Nutrition Seal of Approval, the first health-conscious, lifestyle-aware seal in the food and beverage industry. The back of the package also shows the ingredients in a clear veggie wheel graphic.

“This dynamic new Garden Lites packaging is a radical change sure to scream from the frozen food aisle as to why to purchase,” says Andy Reichgut, Executive Vice President of Garden Lites. “We are confident that the brand refresh will drive new consumers to the brand.”

The Garden Lites Frittata line is the latest product to reinforce the company as an innovative leader in the frozen food category. The Garden Lites product line continues to exceed all projections, with a sales spike of over 100 percent over the past two years. With the explosive growth still ongoing,Garden Lites recently moved to a new 40,000 square foot plant in Avenel, New Jersey, where they manufacture their broad variety of products.

Source: Company Press Release