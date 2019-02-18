Funkin, a cocktail brand owned by Scotland-based soft drink manufacturer AG Barr, has introduced a fresh redesign across its complete range of purées, syrups, shrubs, pre-batched mixers, garnishes and draught products.

Funkin, which was established by entrepreneur Alex Carlton in 1999, was acquired by AG Barr in 2015. The company unveiled a fresh redesign to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The company is expanding its portfolio in 2019, introducing new products to market, featuring premium, silver packaging with quirky, bold colored icons depicting flavors and ingredients from this month. Funkin Cocktails on tap is also expected to sport the new look and ensure the font has maximum stand-out.

Funkin Cocktails marketing head Ben Anderson said: “Our business has evolved from being a cocktail ingredient company to offering the drinks industry a total cocktail solution.

“We now offer insights, training, drinks development, menu development, point of sale material and most importantly we are working on the ground with bartenders to offer them tailor-made solutions to help them grow, develop and create outstanding cocktails.”

The company is planning to provide customized bartender training sessions through its Innovation Labs, with a new title, Funkin Innovation Champion.

Anderson added: “The Funkin brand was created with quality, consistency and innovation at its heart to enable a broad cross-section of the on-trade to create great-tasting cocktails.

“We know that not all bartenders have the time or ingredients to make everything from scratch, so our Funkin products can help them satisfy the increasing consumer demand for great-looking and great-tasting cocktails.”

The company has released a range of innovations, including hemp-flavored syrup and dried fruit garnishes last year.

The company says that marking its 20th anniversary in 2019, it aims to introduce new range of new products to market and more bartender training sessions through its Funkin Innovation Labs.

In Mach 2018, the company has launched new Premium Batched Draught Cocktails, ideal for nightclubs, arenas, outdoor events and high volume pubs and bars. The new line of cocktails includes four serves, Pornstar Martini, Piña Colada, Pink Grapefruit Gin Collins and Mojito.