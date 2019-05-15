At FESPA Global Print Expo 2019 (Munich, May 14th-17th), Fujifilm will showcase recent developments to the Acuity Ultra, a superwide format printer targeted at the high-end indoor graphics and outdoor signage markets.

This high productivity, UV superwide format printer has, since its launch at FESPA 2018, been offering wide format print businesses almost photographic levels of quality at greater speeds, lower cost-in-use and better return on investment than any other existing machine. Now Fujifilm can unveil new features that add even greater flexibility to the speed-quality performance that this machine can achieve.

The Acuity Ultra has, until now, been available either with six channels configured as CMYK plus light inks, or eight channels as CMYK plus light inks and two white channels. Now a new model, the Acuity Ultra 5044 is available with a new, dual CMYK, eight channel configuration that offers the potential for greater output volumes and productivity, while maintaining outstanding levels of quality, thanks to the machine’s industry-leading 3.5 picolitre, 3-level greyscale printheads.

Also now available are new 2-pass and 1-pass print modes, the latter enabling users to print at speeds of up to 400m2 per hour – 60% faster than the top-end speed previously possible. Flexible smoothing functionality means that users can opt for 100% smoothing to reduce banding and maximise quality, 0% smoothing to maximise top-end speed, or anything in between. The added flexibility and easy functionality means that users have more control than ever to ensure they can adapt settings for every job and meet the hugely varying needs of their customers.

Finally, newly improved scalable architecture and the modular build of the Acuity Ultra means that new customers can choose to invest in a six channel model today and upgrade in the field to an eight channel version later on if required.

As before, the new Acuity Ultra is available in 5 metre and 3.2 metre models. It uses an ultra-high quality, low film weight Uvijet GS ink that is GREENGUARD and AgBB approved. This ink has been specifically designed to deliver the highest quality and is fully emission-compliant for interior graphic display work.

A growing number of Acuity Ultra installations across Europe, including in Italy, Spain, the UK and Russia, are proof that people have quickly identified the capabilities this machine provides,

says Nils Gottfried, Wide Format Inkjet Systems Product Manager, Fujifilm Graphic Systems EMEA.

Four key elements in combination have already ensured that this machine offers a superior speed-quality-cost ratio over its competitors. These elements are: the high-end 3.5 picolitre, 3-level greyscale printheads that ensure outstanding quality; the linear motor that reduces vibrations to a minimum and ensures accurate ink drop placements; a media feeding system that operates with pinpoint accuracy, and a chilled vacuum table that allows conventional UV curing with no risk of substrate damage or shrinkage. The new features we are proud to reveal at FESPA 2019 enhance the reputation of this already highly-regarded machine and we look forward to welcoming prospective customers and journalists to our stand to take part in our exclusive product highlights tour during the show.

Source: Company Press Release