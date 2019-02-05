Fujifilm North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division announces the new Acuity LED 40 Series with instant-on LED curing, the newest addition to the highly successful, renowned Acuity platform.

The new Acuity LED 40 Series of mid-volume UV flatbed printers are an innovative solution for customers in the sign and display graphics industry, offering superior print quality and application versatility with rigid or flexible substrates.

Designed to be a cost-effective printer for growing print service providers as well as existing Acuity customers considering an upgrade, the Acuity LED 40 Series provides production capacity speeds up to 538 square feet per hour.

The standard model enables users to print on media or objects of any size up to 49 x 98 inches, while with the X2 (double bed size) model, increases to 98 x 121 inches.

The 40 Series also features an added benefit of instant-on for immediate printing, eliminating the need to wait for the printer-to-warm up, which is an added benefit to customers who are not involved in all-day production runs.

The Acuity LED 40 Series utilizes a new LED ink by Fujifilm, Uvijet KL, and is available with four, six or eight color channels. Users have the option to add light inks and varnish for stunning, high-value applications, and can also upgrade to Fujifilm’s brightest white UV ink, ideal for backlit and fine art applications.

Additionally, all of Fujifilm’s Uvijet inks are GREENGUARD Gold certified, a stringent certification benchmark with regard to sensitive individuals such as children and the elderly, ensuring the output is suitable for use in environments including schools and healthcare facilities.

“With a variety of productive print modes, light and white ink options and an LED curing system demonstrating excellent environmental benefits with significant cost benefits to users, the new Acuity LED 40 Series delivers superior print quality,” said Ramona Serafino, associate product marketing manager, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division.

“This new series of UV flatbed printers will appeal to print service providers with a desire to output on substrates such as canvas, wood, tile, glass and heat-sensitive films.”

