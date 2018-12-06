French luxury house Chanel has invested in Finnish biodegradable material company Sulapac, which developed a new material that responds to consumers’ desire to identify environmentally friendly products or packaging.

Sulapac uses biodegradable and microplastic-free material made of FSC-certified wood chips and natural binders for its products. The products have all the functionalities of plastic with bio-degradable nature without leaving any microplastic traces.

The company claims that replacing plastic with its products is easy as manufacturers can use their existing machinery with the material, without constructing new factories.

The company says this 100% biodegradable packaging is better than other sustainable alternatives in terms of barrier properties, fast biodegradation and unique look.

Sulapac CEO & Co-Founder Suvi Haimi said: “We have set very high-quality standard to our sustainable material, with an ambition to replace plastic, and we are very pleased to welcome Chanel, a leading brand representing the most demanding luxury segment, among our investors.

“Chanel is definitely one of the forerunners in the luxury segment as they want to invest on latest sustainable material and technology innovations. Our mission to save this world from the plastic waste just became a big step closer!”

Sulapac has received funding from several investors like Lifeline Ventures, Ardent Venture, Eerik Paasikivi, Ilkka Herlin and Saara Kankaanrinta, Planvest, and Mika Ihamuotila.

Starting its inception in 2016, Sulapac has won many international awards with its bio-degradable products that combine luxury, sustainability and unlimited design possibilities.

Sulapac products are designed for brands that seek to eliminate plastic waste and demonstrate a genuine commitment to sustainability using premium ecological material.

The company was founded in 2016 by Suvi Haimi and Laura Kyllönen and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

In June this year, Fazer and Sulapac have started collaborating, with a goal to research, develop and test plastic-free, biodegradable packaging solutions for foodstuffs.

The cooperation, which started in May, supports Fazer’s strategy and objective of becoming a responsible, modern food company that seeks to reduce the use of plastic with the help of new technologies.

Fazer will start by launching a confectionery gift box for Christmas 2018 that uses a Sulapac solution.