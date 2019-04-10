Germany-based consumer goods firm Henkel has collaborated with international recycling firm TerraCycle to launch a free recycling program in Canada.

The partnership will involve in the creation of a free recycling program across the country for Henkel’s Sunlight and Purex brand plastic detergent pouches.

TerraCycle points will be provided for the Canadian consumers purchasing Sunlight or Purex pouches.

Consumers can redeem the points for charity gifts or converted to cash, which can be donated to the non-profit, school or charitable organization.

Henkel Canada general manager Mario Altan said: “Henkel has been focusing on sustainability in packaging for several decades and is now pleased to partner with TerraCycle to enable this creative approach to help ensure that Sunlight and Purex product packaging can be recycled after the product has been consumed.

“This partnership is part of our commitment that, by 2025, 100 percent of Henkel’s packaging will be recyclable, reusable or compostable.”

Henkel said that consumers can send their empty Sunlight and Purex plastic detergent pouches for free recycling through the program.

The collected pouches will be cleaned and melted into hard plastic, which can be remolded to make new recycled products.

In addition, Henkel noted that Sunlight & Purex Recycling Program can be implemented by any interested individual, school, office or community organization in Canada.

TerraCycle CEO and founder Tom Szaky said: “Henkel is giving their customers the unique opportunity to divert waste from landfills by offering them a way to responsibly recycle their plastic detergent pouches.”

Since 2016, Henkel has been collaborating with TerraCycle for the implementation of sustainable initiatives.

Henkel’s Adhesive Technologies business unit collaborated with TerraCycle in the US to help recycle their used adhesives packaging instead of sending them to a landfill or incinerator.

Henkel and TerraCycle teams worked together for the development of a process, which deactivates the adhesive and makes it easy to remove from the plastic packaging.

Later, the material will be melted and turned into pellets to produce new products ranging from garbage cans to park benches and outdoor furniture.