Fortune 500 global packaging firm selects 3CLogic to improve support services

3CLogic, a provider of cloud contact center software, has announced its selection by a Fortune 500 company and global leader in the dispensing systems industry to provide an enterprise-level solution for the organization’s internal IT support group serving over 10,000 employees worldwide.

The selection comes as the organization seeks to replace its current on-premise Cisco Unified Contact Center Express (UCCE)to enhance the user experience and system flexibility for its globally dispersed agents.

The deployment will leverage 3CLogic’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) hosted pure cloud offering and platform. The launch will include:

Integration with ServiceNow ITSM to drive operational efficiency.

Intelligent IVR and skills-based routing and queuing to improve first call resolution.

Single sign-on (SSO) to save agents time.

Consolidated reporting, real-time analytics and dashboards to help C-suite execs measure performance.

3CLogic service delivery director Dave Hart said: “With the sheer volume of customers this global manufacturer serves, it simply can’t afford to have key personnel sidelined due to internal IT issues.

“When they do occur, its critical for service and support to get staff up and running again with zero, or at most, minimal delay.”

“Selecting the 3CLogic platform with ServiceNow will provide the operational efficiency required, while migrating from an on-premise legacy offering to a cloud-enabled platform will offer the flexibility needed to manage future changes globally.”

3CLogic is a leading cloud contact center platform modernizing enterprise communications with their employees and customers.

Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution provides advanced and scalable speech-enabled offerings for leading CRMs, including ServiceNow, Salesforce, and SugarCRM.

With deployments on four continents and a growing base of Global 2000 clients, 3CLogic drives digital transformation by improving CX, organizational efficiency and reporting insights using dynamic IVR, CTI, AI, advanced analytics, and API-driven integrations.

Source: Company Press Release