Main Post Partners portfolio firm Fortis Solutions Group has acquired Svoboda Capital Partners portfolio company Infinite Packaging Group for an undisclosed sum.

Infinite Packaging Group is a full-service converter of label products such as pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves.

Infinite CEO Lynn Higgs said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Fortis CEO, John Wynne, and the entire Fortis team. This will be a powerful business combination that will provide access to a national footprint and allow us to bring added capabilities to our customers.

“The customer-focused approach of Fortis is a great cultural fit with what we have been building over the years.”

With facilities in Lewisville of Texas and Catoosa of Oklahoma, Infinite Packaging also provides complementary products and services to its customers.

Infinite supplies its products to a diverse group of clients in various consumer vertical markets, including consumer products, retail, food and beverage, nutraceuticals and health and beauty.

The company also provides a specialized line of products and solutions for e-commerce customers.

Fortis president and CEO John Wynne, Jr said: “I have long admired the Infinite organization and it’s go-to-market strategies. We are excited to partner with Infinite CEO Lynn Higgs to continue building upon their success.

“This acquisition is a wonderful opportunity to grow our presence in the Texas market and establish a presence in Oklahoma. In addition, we will be bolstering our strength across product offerings and key vertical markets.”

With more than 550 employees across 12 sites, Fortis Solutions Group is specialized in providing flexographic, offset and digital printing solutions to the customers.

Based in Virginia Beach, Fortis manages manufacturing and sales offices in Austin of Texas, Catoosa of Oklahoma, Ellington of Connecticut, Flowery Branch of Georgia, Fort Worth of Texas, High Point of North Carolina, Kansas City of Missouri, Lewisville of Texas, Memphis of Tennessee, West Chester of Ohio and Wixom of Michigan.

Main Post Partners is a private equity investment firm that invests in proven growth companies across the consumer value chain, while Svoboda Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests in major middle market growth companies.