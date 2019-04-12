Irish food producer Folláin Preserves has selected Beatson Clark to rebrand its glass packaging in order to boost sales abroad.

Glass packaging manufacturer, Beatson Clark worked with Folláin to develop 330ml curved square jar for Folláin’s range of preserves, pickles and relishes.

Folláin, which sells its products into the Irish market, seeks to expand its business in Europe.

Folláin Preserves marketing and sales manager Laura Hewson said: “We are a premium brand, and we wanted our packaging to reflect that with something unique to us. The standard jar we were using didn’t represent the quality of the contents within.

“Our aim was to create a vintage and old fashioned-style jar, which would become a collectable, encouraging customers to reuse and recycle them. With support from the team at Beatson Clark, we have managed to achieve just that.

“We worked with Beatson from design right through to the final production run. We spoke to lots of glass manufacturers, but Beatson Clark demonstrated their credibility to work with a brand of our size and their competency in terms of capacity, design specification and size of the project.”

The jar features a deep twist-off neck and has been finished with a simple and clean-looking label.

Folláin Preserves plans to officially launch its new packaging at the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) annual World of Private Label international trade show which is scheduled to be held in Amsterdam on 21 May 2019.

Beatson Clark design engineer Dean Arey said: “Rebrands of this size are often critical to the development of a brand, so it was important for us to achieve a design which Folláin felt would elevate their position in the European market.

“With a major packaging overhaul of this size, developing the concept is as critical as the quality of the finished product.

“We have found that many companies of Folláin’s size approach us as their packaging partner for rebrands because we have design and manufacture capabilities in house and are able to work with them on every aspect of the project over the medium and long term.”