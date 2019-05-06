Flint Group, a provider of flexographic plates and sleeves solutions, has introduced a new thermal and flat top dot plate, nyloflex XFH Digital, for flexible packaging printing applications.

Part of the firm’s thermal plate portfolio, the new nyloflex XFH Digital plate has been developed specifically for the wide web flexible packaging printer. The thermal plates have been designed to perform optimally in the nyloflex Xpress thermal processor.

An advanced texturized surface of nyloflex XFH Digital plates needs no surface screening to produce dense solids on flexible packaging and can be imaged at high speed at any resolution.

The uniform vignettes with soft highlight fades and even tones can be achieved, in addition to better ink transfer for the reduction of pinholing.

The new dot plates, combined with nyloflex Xpress thermal processing system, are suitable for press applications ranging from imaging to finishing within one hour.

Plates can be used exposed using any standard flexo plate exposure unit and imaged with any laser system suitable for imaging flexo printing plates.

According to the company, additional consumable items and software are not required to attain the flat top dot structure and texture on the plate.

Flint has developed nyloflex XFH Digital specifically for the nyloflex Xpress thermal processing system.

The company is providing the plates in 1.14mm and 1.70mm standard thicknesses, as well as in 900×1,200mm, 1,067×1,524mm and 1,270×2,032mm sizes.

Flint Group flexographic product manager Fronczkiewicz said: “As a result, the plates stay much cleaner during printing, reducing stops and increasing press uptime, and they have outstanding solvent resistance which improves color consistency over long runs.

“The superior resistance to solvent makes the plates more durable, which also contributes to our customers’ sustainability efforts since they are able to reuse the plates in many instances – so it’s a win-win option for them.”

Flint produces a range of flexible packaging solutions, which can be used for a variety of end-use products based on film, foil or paper sheeting, ranging from snack food bags and twist wraps to PE shopping bags and heavy duty outdoor bags.