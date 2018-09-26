Flint Group, a provider of flexographic plates and sleeves solutions, has introduced new nyloflex XVH digital printing plate for the flexible packaging and label market.

The company has added new nyloflex XVH flexo thermal plate to its nyloflex Xpress thermal processing system.

Flint’s new nyloflex XVH is said to be the first inherently flat top dot plate of the thermal plate portfolio, which is provided with unique formulation to process on the nyloflex Xpress thermal processor.

The newplate has been developed to deliver advanced print results on various substrates with all ink systems. Its flat top dots enable to avoid additional equipment or auxiliaries and supports printers.

In 2016, Flint launched the nyloflex Xpress thermal processing system to deliver better plate quality, faster plate production and support easy handling.

Flint Group flexographic global commercial vice president Friedrich von Rechteren said: “Thermal processing systems for the production of flexographic printing plates have been in the market for many years.

“We didn’t believe that with the technology available at that time, we could meet our customers, or our own quality expectations from thermally processed plates.”

Flint has also introduced nyloprint WF Sharp digital film-based plate for the high-end label market.

Designed for label printing, the new letterpress plate is suitable to be used for quality print jobs, as well as for aluminum and plastic laminated tubes.

The new technology enables to deliver digital images with up to 10.160 dpi, allowing to provide enhanced print quality with sharper images.

The digital workflow enables to data transfer without loss of quality, while the latest generation of photopolymer plate technology enables the plate to process on all common types of processing equipment.

In addition, the flexibility provided by the polyester base and better adaption to different cylinders will help simplify the plate mounting.

Rechteren further said: “We leveraged our vast knowledge in the letterpress segment to develop the nyloprint WF SHARP Digital plate. This plate is specifically designed for letterpress applications in the label market, completing our offering to label producers.”