Flint Group, a provider of flexographic plates and sleeves solutions, has introduced a new flat top dot plates, the nyloflex FTH digital plate, for flexible packaging printing.

The new solvent-processed plants have been designed to provide enhanced versatility to meet the highest standards in flexible packaging printing.

Featuring smooth surface, the new flexo plate provides high solid ink density and enhanced highlight performance for ultimate overall print results, Flint said.

The firm noted that the nyloflex plate’s inherent flat top dot surface is achieved without additional processing steps or consumable items.

Flint said: “Exposure with either standard tube or LED UV-A light results in a flat top dot surface on the plate, which can be texturized with the latest surface screening technology to create a customized surface pattern to meet the specific requirements of the printer.”

The plate’s micro-textured surface provides improved ink laydown and enhanced solid ink density on flexible foil substrates.

Commercially available in .045 inches (1.14mm) and .067 inches (1.70mm) standard thicknesses, the plates are developed in sizes including 35×47 inches (900×1,200mm), 42×60 inches (1,067×1,524mm), and 50×80 inches (1,270×2,032mm) sizes.

The nyloflex FTH Digital plate’s very hard durometer allows it to print with extremely sharp highlight detail.

In addition to providing cost-saving advantages to printers, the plates offer extended print runs, fewer stops and the ability to reuse plates thus reducing waste.

The nyloflex FTH Digital plate features special characteristics, including anti ink fill (AIF) properties which allow for cleaner running plates. It also allows for increased press uptime and offers enhanced solvent resistance for longer lasting plates and consistent print.

Last year, Flint Group has introduced new nyloflex XVH digital printing plate for the flexible packaging and label market.

Flint’s new nyloflex XVH is said to be the first inherently flat top dot plate of the thermal plate portfolio, which is provided with unique formulation to process on the nyloflex Xpress thermal processor.

The newplate has been developed to deliver advanced print results on various substrates with all ink systems while the flat top dots eliminate the use of additional equipment or auxiliaries and supports printers.