Flint Group Paper & Board has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of new HexaCode water-based ink range.

HexaCode water-based ink range has been designed to be used for corrugated board, paper bags and sacks, paper shopping bags and gift wraps.

Flint Group EMEA paper and board technology director Paul Winstanley said: “In 2018, Flint Group set out on a journey to develop a best in class water-based product range for our global paper & board markets.

“Combining expert knowledge from around the world, we’ve created a new product platform that’s built on the latest industry leading technology.”

The company has developed the new HexaCode water-based ink range to reduce the overall total cost of printing for the converters.

The new ink range offers benefits such as optimized resolubility, better pH and viscosity stability, enhanced print quality and easy to use.

Flint Group said that the optimized resolubility and enhanced pH and viscosity stability will help printers to reduce process stops increase uptime with on-press maintenance.

Enhanced print quality is said to deliver high print definition, and the high color strength of the HexaCode range will help print a wider range of colors to support diverse packaging artwork and increase ink mileage on press.

Flint Group EMEA paper and board product director Kari Raassina said: “HexaCode offers improvements in key areas identified by our customers. Notable improvements have been documented in wash up, coverage, mileage, mechanical resistance and tonal printing.

“Under extensive alpha and beta testing, HexaCode exceeded expectations in key performance areas for corrugated post- and pre-print.”

Earlier this month, Flint Group has introduced a new thermal and flat top dot plate, nyloflex XFH Digital, for flexible packaging printing applications.

Part of the firm’s thermal plate portfolio, the new nyloflex XFH Digital plate has been developed specifically for the wide web flexible packaging printer.

Flint produces a range of flexible packaging solutions, which can be used for a variety of end-use products based on film, foil or paper sheeting, ranging from snack food bags and twist wraps to PE shopping bags and heavy duty outdoor bags.