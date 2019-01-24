A new toolkit has been created by Flexible Packaging Europe (FPE), who have put together and created visual formats to explain about flexible packaging and sustainability.

It is available free of charge to anyone interested in the subject, from the association’s website.

“With our comprehensive information package, we want to highlight, how flexible packaging supports sustainable consumption and production of food. Flexible Packaging actually offers many advantages when it comes to sustainability, especially when looking at the big picture – this is backed by scientific facts,” explains Jean-Paul Duquet, FPE’s Director of Sustainability.

“Still sustainability in packaging remains a complex matter and we have tried to reduce complexity by providing a practical overview with facts and figures at European level over much-debated key issues like circular economy or food waste.

Easy-to-understand infographics for example explain that flexible packaging is designed to actually minimise the use of packaging materials and how it how it helps preserve valuable goods and reduce risks of food waste. “Very often, flexible packaging is more resource efficient than alternative packaging solutions – serving the same purpose while consuming less material and energy resources throughout the entire lifecycle,” adds Duquet. “We have created a useful tool for the different audiences, helping them to better understand and further explain the role of flexible packaging in sustainability”.

The toolkit comprises downloadable infographics, posters, a fact sheet and a useful pocket guide. The information is currently available in five languages: English, German, French, Italian and Spanish (Polish and Turkish to follow soon), making it a very comprehensive and accessible source of information about the sustainability of flexible packaging.

