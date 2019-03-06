Flair Flexible Packaging, a provider of innovative solutions to manufacturers’ packaging challenges, has expanded its LiDynamics lidding film range with the addition of new ESPT221-67 product.

The new ESPT221-67 structure, which provides high barrier properties in a peelable format, can be used for packaging products such as dips, sauces, soups, condiments and other specialty prepared convenience meals.

Flair Flexible markets the LiDynamics lidding film program under the TruPeel brand of products.

Designed for use with high pressure pasteurization (HPP) processes, the ESPT221-67 provides advanced oxygen and moisture barriers post HPP processing due to the special construction of the film composition.

Featuring high clarity characteristics, the ESPT221-67 can seal through contamination under a wide range of temperatures.

Flair Flexible said the new film is offered as a stock offering and available with quick lead time and better customer service.

LiDynamics lidding film program provides food processors with a wide variety of lidding film options to meet nearly any application from a single packaging partner.

A team of packaging engineers from Flair’s Canada-based Calgary operation have developed the advanced lidding film range.

LiDynamics lidding film program is comprised of more than 20 types of lidding films with a broad scope of performance characteristics. The company markets its products under TruSeal, TruPeel and RePeel brands.

Since 26 years, Flair Flexible has been providing advanced packaging solutions to the brand owners. The company markets its packaging solutions under LiDynamics, FlairPak, PLATiNUM, and ENVi.

The firm serves customers in the fields of food and beverage, tea and coffee, health and beauty, pet food, cleaning solutions, lawn and garden, as well as medical, industrial and chemical services and production.

Flair Flexible first launched its in-store drop off recyclable ENVi premade pouches in the fall of 2018. The firm has facilities in Wisconsin and Washington of US, Canada, Mexico and Korea.

The firm has advanced research and development capabilities, including colorful, crisp and dimensional up-to-10-color reverse rotogravure printing and proven brand color management program.