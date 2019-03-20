Fabricare Cleaners is proud to be an environmentally conscious dry cleaner in Fairfield County, CT, and is constantly thinking of ways to help reduce energy, toxic emissions, water use and waste through many efforts.

Introducing reusable Fab Bags to reduce the number of plastic bags being used.

Using non-dry cleaning, alternative methods for clothing care.

Using new state-of-the-art technology that allows them to clean clothing with biodegradable solvents and ozone technology.

Reducing production schedules to save fuel and energy.

Partnering with power company to change lighting better energy efficiency.

Placing sky lights in plant for better lighting and less demand on electricity.

Purchasing eco-friendly machinery & equipment for day to day operations

As Earth Day approaches, Fabricare wants to get their customers involved in a new initiative called “FAB EARTH” that will help to greatly REDUCE waste by RECYCLING & REUSING materials used in packaging dry cleaning, laundry and home items when delivered to a customer. Fabricare is providing their customers with an extra laundry bag, and asking them to simply place any unused packaging items into the bag. This includes hangers, plastic, tissue, boxes, etc.

Fabricare will then pick up the filled bag (or customers can drop off their bags to any of their 3 retail locations throughout Fairfield County), and once back in the plant, the Fabricare team will go through the bags and either recycle or reuse the items within. This simple effort can greatly help in the effort to help our environment, and will be an ongoing initiative.

Fabricare is a full-service, eco-friendly dry cleaning and laundry service with dry cleaner locations in Darien, Fairfield, and Norwalk, Connecticut.

We offer Fairfield County’s best home pickup and delivery dry cleaning and professional laundry & wash & fold service across Fairfield county & Westchester County as well as on-site cleaning & restoration of home furnishings.

Source: Company Press Release