Geneva-based mineral water brand evian has has introduced evian (re)new, an in-home water appliance that provides consumers with the purity of evian natural mineral water at home from the source, with a reduction in plastic packaging.

The mineral water company said that its latest innovation is delivered directly to consumers packed in a collapsible 5L bubble, incorporating a new generation design.

The company has designed the thin and light ‘bubble’ of evian water using 66% less plastic than a 1.5L evian bottle. It is 100% recyclable and made of a 100% recycled plastic (rPET).

evian said that it has leveraged the physics of materials in designing the water bubble, where the skin is contract after the natural mineral water is consumed, taking on a new shape after each use.

evian global brand VP Patricia Oliva said: “At evian we owe everything to nature and are committed to a healthy planet. This will only be achieved by new ways of thinking and of doing business.

“And this is why we’re challenging ourselves to reinvent new ways to provide evian natural mineral water to consumers. This unique bubble design represents a breakthrough in design thinking which brings the purity of evian natural mineral water from the source to the home in a more circular way.”

The company claims that introduction of the sleek in-home evian water appliance helps in its journey to become a circular brand by 2025 and will build on the brand’s ambition to be carbon neutral by 2020.

evian sustainable innovation design creative advisor Virgil Abloh said: “I’ve always been inspired by great design and how it can shape our lives, which is why I’m excited to see evian pushing the boundaries with the design of this disruptive new product that will transform the way we drink evian water at home.”

Through the evian (re)new app, consumers can order evian easily and the app is capable of tracking the amount of water consumed and notify the user when a re-fill is needed.

The company is planning to launch evian (re)new as part of an initial pilot in Paris and London in May 2019, with 200 selected consumers to help evian test and learn before wider product launches in the future.

Patricia Oliva added: “We are inviting consumers to join a community of early adopters who will be an extension of our innovation team, helping us to co-create this solution. Together we will fine-tune evian (re)new with a view to bringing a scalable and circular solution to market.”