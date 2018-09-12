Fiber-based packaging solutions provider Evergreen Packaging has provided its SmartPak cartons to Johanna Companies’ Tree Ripe product line.

Featuring a sleek design, SmartPak cartons are designed to optimize space on retail shelves and help consumers of all ages to handle easily. The new cartons will allow retailers to stock more products across each shelf.

Over 80% of SmartPak carton is made by using paper derived from a renewable resource.

Evergreen Packaging North American Packaging sale vice president DeWitt Clark said: “We are thrilled to partner with Johanna Companies to offer Tree Ripe® juices in our SmartPak Cartons.

“These cartons offer industry-leading shelf efficiencies, a key advantage for brands – especially private label brands – to increase visibility in stores. SmartPak™ cartons meet rising consumer demand for sustainable packaging and offer excellent transportation & storage efficiencies.”

SmartPak cartons will also support retailers in promoting shelf turn, as well as provides flexibility for pricing and promotional activity.

The cartons will also offer high definition process print graphics to create a bold shelf presence and differentiate store brands.

The design of SmartPak cartons provides better pouring control and supports easy storage in refrigerator doors and shelves. It will also help in flavor and nutrient protection.

According to the company, SmartPak cartons can reduce product and case costs, increase product differentiation and add flexibility for price point and promotional activity for retailers.

The company is providing SmartPak cartons in 48-ounce, 52-ounce and 59-ounce sizes to the customers.

Johanna’s marketing director Karen Prongay said: “The ergonomic design makes SmartPak cartons easier to handle, its sleek profile stores in the refrigerator efficiently and it is made from sustainable materials demanded by our Tree Ripe customers and their families.”

Johanna Companies is a refrigerated and aseptic beverage manufacturer for Johanna Brands, private label and contract manufacturing, as well as for manufacturing of Johanna Brands and private label.

Evergreen Packaging is a vertically integrated packaging company, which delivers total solutions of barrier paperboard, technical expertise, equipment and service.