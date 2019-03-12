Evergreen Packaging, a plant-based packaging solutions provider, has announced that New Barn Organics is shifting its almond milk line packaging from plastic to Evergreen's PlantCarton paper packaging.

In November 2018, Evergreen Packaging has launched the new brand PlantCarton to promote sustainable packaging.

Evergreen Packaging said that it manufactures all of its PlantCarton packages with at least 70% renewable material; paper made from trees with responsible forestry practices implemented and the PlantCarton packaging is recyclable.

New Barn Organics CEO Ted Robb said: “At New Barn Organics, we are dedicated to organic and the environmental responsibility that comes with it. We heard clearly from our customers that a transition to plant-based packaging versus petroleum-based packaging is right for our brand and right for our products.

“And since a key premise of our business is to be transparent with our ingredients and sourcing decisions, we are dedicating space on a panel of the cartons to the PlantCarton story.”

Evergreen Packaging North America sales vice president DeWitt Clark said: “We believe New Barn Organics is one of many companies listening to consumers about their packaging expectations.

“For brands working toward their goals to reduce plastic, PlantCarton packages can offer an immediate opportunity to reduce plastic use by up to 80%.”

Evergreen Packaging said that it is committed to provide sustainable packaging solutions and apart from PlantCarton. It also offers other sustainable solutions like renewable cupstock and ice cream board.

Evergreen Packaging said that the fiber used in its products comes from forests in the US where responsible forestry practices are used.

The company claims that it holds three different forestry certifications, to ensure that the soils, water, wildlife, and endangered species, special areas, social rights and biodiversity are all protected along with providing persistent forests for the coming generations.

Evergreen Packaging is a provider of fiber-based packaging solutions which are personalized to bring product novelty and brand peculiarity. The company produces and distributes paper and paperboard products across the world along with supplying liquid packaging board.