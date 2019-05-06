Argentina-based packaging firm Establecimiento Gráfico Impresores has purchased an eight-color 20SEVEN CI flexo press from Bobst to strength its flexible packaging business.

Establecimiento, which is a producer of carton packaging, paper label and commercial printing, had purchased Bobst equipment for installation at its production facilities located in the company estate of Parque Industrial de Pilar, near Buenos Aires.

The firm, which intends to bring additional capacity to its printing operations with the latest purchase, already operates two Bobst 20SIX CI flexo presses and two Bobst CL 850 laminators.

Establecimento Gráfico Impresores president Marcelo Alejandro Recio said: “In 2015 we decided to further diversify our activities into flexible packaging, a market that offered the fastest opportunities for growth.

“We aimed high from the start in terms of growth objectives and invested in two Bobst CI flexo printing presses and two high performance laminators that would enable us to make a firm step into the high end of the market.”

The new press, like its 20SIX predecessors, features smartGPS which virtually eliminates waste of substrate ink, solvent, energy, machine time and labor costs, Bobst said.

In addition to significantly accelerating changeover times, the smart GPS increases press availability for production.

Recio added: “This is a major advantage of our BOBST flexo press. We can run the growing number of short run orders alongside long runs with the same efficiency and a fast turnaround.”

In order to further enhance the accuracy and consistency of the process, the press will be integrated with latest improved technical features and automation technologies.

Recio further said: “The installed BOBST flexo and laminating machines are serving us well in this respect as well as in terms of quality of output, safety operations, low maintenance and obviously profitable operations.”

Establecimiento Gráfico Impresores offers range of services from pre-press solutions through to end products to customers.

It provides flexible and carton packaging for food, beverage, cosmetics and tobacco, offset printed paper labels for food and beverages, as well as commercial printing articles, such as brochures and posters.