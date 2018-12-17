Three major packaging manufacturing and printing firms have joined the Packaging 2 Recycling scheme, which is managed by the British Printing Industry Federation (BPIF).

AS part of the Packaging 2 Recycling scheme, Essentra, Herbert Walkers and Crystal Press will concentrate more on their sites to achieve 100% recycling of the waste materials produced from the manufacturing and printing of packaging.

BPIF has designed the Packaging 2 Recycling scheme to enhance the environmental benefits of carton board as a packaging material.

Companies participating in the program should implement better recycling policies, and the certification and an industry-recognized logo will be provided to the firms to promote their achievement.

Fiber-based packaging and various laminated board and paper solutions are some of the materials accepted under the scheme.

Prismm Environmental managing director Mike Jackson said: “We are delighted to welcome Essentra, Herbert Walkers and Crystal Press to the Packaging 2 Recycling scheme.

“These are companies that range in size and represent a cross section of the industry that can benefit from this scheme.

“By joining Packaging 2 Recycling, these companies will be able to promote their sustainable use of carton board to major brands and other customers, who increasingly require this from their supply chains.”

Prismm will also support the companies participating in the project to enhance the sustainability of their recycling operations and increase revenue from their carton board.

