India-based specialty packaging firm Essel Propack has unveiled plans to invest $31.2m at its manufacturing facility in Danville of Virginia, US.

Essel Propack will use the investment to expand the manufacturing facility, which will help create 45 new jobs in the region. Virginia has competed with Brazil and Argentina to secure the project.

The expansion project will enable Essel Propack to launch new super high-output tubes (SHOT) technology at the Danville facility, enabling the company to double production at the location.

Virginia governor Ralph Ralph Northam said: “The City of Danville is a hub for applied research and technological innovation in the advanced manufacturing industry, and Essel Propack has been an important part of this ecosystem since its arrival in 2002.

“With access to the region’s pipeline of skilled talent and low operating costs, Essel Propack has flourished in Southern Virginia.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the City of Danville and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance have worked together to secure the project for the region.

Governor Northam approved a $150,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund and $300,000 performance-based grant from the Virginia Investment Performance (VIP) program for the firm to expand its project.

In addition, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission has granted $330,000 from Tobacco Region Opportunity Funds for the project.

Essel Propack finance head Anindya Bagchi said: “Essel Propack America is committed to community outreach around the world as a part of our Community Involvement Strategy, which focuses on contributing to and supporting the communities where we work.

“Founded in 2002, our 200,000-square-foot U.S. manufacturing facility is located in the heart of Southern Virginia, and we have benefited over the years from extensive partnerships with the local chamber of commerce, economic development partners, and the public-school systems.”

Based in Mumbai, Essel Propack is involved in the production of various multilayer collapsible tubes and laminates for packaging in personal care, food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.

Essel Propack, which has more than 2,850 employees across the globe, employs 252 employees at its manufacturing facility in Danville