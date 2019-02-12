Essel Propack, a specialist in laminated plastic tubes, has inaugurated its first Greenfield unit in Kamrup, located in the Indian state of Assam to deliver laminated tubes with a manufacturing capacity of 275 million tubes per year.

Essel Propack has planned a total investment of Rs. 192 crore, of which Rs. 82 crore is set aside for the initial phase. It is the company’s first unit in the Northeast.

Post the completion of expansion, the plant capacity will be 750 million tubes.

The unit has been set up as a part of “Advantage Assam” scheme launched by the Government of Assam. It is expected to add up the capacity making it a strategic sourcing site for the customers from North-East of India.

Assam Chief Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonawal has attended the opening ceremony as Chief Guest along with State Government Ministers, officials and customers. Following the cutting of the ribbon, the plant has been officially started up with the start of production.

Essel chairman and managing director Ashok Goel said, “The new unit in Assam is a strategic investment, in-line with our stated objective of ‘go and grow’ with customers. Several of our customers have set up units in Assam and our presence near them will facilitate servicing them better, besides opening up opportunities for developing markets in North-East India and surrounding countries.

“It is the first unit in our system which is equipped & designed to effectively service the ever dynamic market demand, owing to new form of Delivery/Distribution system”.

Essel claims that the Assam unit is is not only the company’s first unit in North-East India but also the only company manufacturing laminated tubes in the region.

In July 2018, the company has announced the start of commercial production at the new unit, which is expected to serve its customer base in North East of India in short term and neighboring countries for laminated tubes in the medium term.

Essel claims that it has around 2852 employees, and operates in countries such as the US, Mexico, Colombia, Poland, Germany, UK, Egypt, Russia, China, Philippines and India.