Laminated tubes manufacturer Essel Propack has launched a new generation extrusion laminator at its plant in Vasind, Maharashtra, India.

Essel Propack claims that it has conceptualized, designed and co-developed the laminator with its technology partner, as additional contribution to the ‘Green & Sustainable’ initiatives of all its stakeholders.

The company has invested around Rs.39Cr. for the new addition which in return, is expected to increase the lamination capacity by 25Mn/m2 from existing 55Mn/m2 p.a.

The machine control system uses artificial intelligence and energy savers that reserve power for use in ‘Regenerative mode’.

The advanced feature of the new laminator is ‘zero’ effluent generation during the lamination process. Use of solvent is not required to prime the lamination surface, before or during extrusion.

Essel Propack COO M.R. Ramaswamy said: “As a responsible manufacturer and global leader, we have designed the new laminator to not only meet quality and performance requirements of our valued customers, but also included several features to cater to the requirements of `Go Green’ and ‘Sustainability’ of our customers and all our stakeholders.”

With the new addition, the company claims that it has strengthened its capability and offered uninterrupted supply of tube laminates to all its customers. It is a fully integrated line, equipped with several special features to produce highest quality tubes.

The machine is capable of producing 30% more i.e. 80Mn/m2 laminate annually. The new design facilitates processing of latest and futuristic multi-model polymers, which is the future in laminated tubes. The new capability will help the company to be’ future ready’.

To meet the highest standards prescribed for packaging non-oral care especially Pharma and Food categories, high precision calipers with auto correction features are used in the machine to ensure uniform thickness, stable quality and consistency in the laminate.

High speed automatic surface defect detectors are used in the new addition for checking 100% on both sides of the laminate for identifying and tagging all defects.