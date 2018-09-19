Esko, Scodix partner to streamline addition of packaging enhancements

Esko, a global supplier of integrated solutions for packaging industry, has partnered with digital print enhancement presses provider Scodix to streamline addition of packaging enhancements.

The collaboration will include Scodix packaging enhancement applications within the Esko Studio suite including, Scodix Foil, Scodix Embossed Foil, Scodix Sense for UV embossing and Scodix Spot for varnish applications.

Scodix claims that its presses bring unique digital enhancements to printed materials for both commercial print and folding carton in a post-print process including various quality applications on single platform.

The capabilities of both the Scodix Ultra2 series and the Scodix E106 Digital Enhancement Press improve printed materials by layering polymers digitally onto printed products.

The effects add value and help packaging stand out on the shelf in a highly competitive consumer market, Esko said.

Esko solutions marketing manager Chris Rogers said: “Esko helps Scodix to digitally prototype and present their digital enhancements as part of the design process.

“Now Scodix users can take advantage of the Studio suite and Visualizer module to render and view high value realistic 3D images containing a variety of digital enhancements.”

Esko Studio software enables designers to present and test their ideas and designs by transforming them into high-resolution virtual 3D prototypes, which can include product enhancements like special inks, varnishes, foils or other finishing effects.

The Visualizer library now includes a subset of Scodix applications and removes the need to print and manually reproduce special finishes during the prototyping and presentation stage.

Print samples can now be designed and seen on the Esko Studio Software and then printed on a Scodix Digital Enhancement Press, using real foil, without the need for molds or dies.

Scodix head of packaging Nigel Tracey said with Esko solutions touching nearly 90% of packaging worldwide during at least some stage of production, they are the ideal partner for the company as it continually works to make Scodix production faster, easier and more cost-effective.

“By being able to view a photo-realistic image of the design with our digital enhancements, even under different lighting conditions or in a simulated retail environment, designers can reduce the number of prototypes they need to produce, saving time and money. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and to include even more Scodix applications within the Studio suite over time,” Tracey said.